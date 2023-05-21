Various plastic model vehicles put on display for collectors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Plastic Model Show welcomed collectors, viewers, and many more to see the numerous figures at the West-Cal Arena.

These models included military vehicles, automobiles, watercraft, and so much more.

The event was put on by the club S.W.A.M.P.

Their club’s secretary of treasury tells 7News that for the members of the club and locals who have joined, this is more than just admiration of displays.

“It pays tribute to the people that built them, people that manned them, you know, during combat sometimes and maintain them and those who served our country that way it’s a way of remembering the past,” Lester Robertson said.

Robertson said he was happy to have the event return for another year and looks forward to the future.

