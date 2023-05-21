Two killed in deadly Jeff Davis crash

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A crash on LA 101 near Raoul Road resulted in the deaths of two people last night.

According to Derek Senegal, spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police, the fatal accident involved a motorcycle, in which its driver and their passenger were struck from behind and thrown off the motorcycle, then struck by another vehicle.

Both the motorcycle operator and passenger died.

Identification of the two is pending next of kin notification.

