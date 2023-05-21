50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 20, 2023

(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 20, 2023.

Jaylee Denise Guidry, 29, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.

Karrah Janey Parker, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Cedrick Jerome Washington, 38, Baytown, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

John Martez Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; domestic abuse aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Jeremy Paul Tommasi, 43, Lake Charles: Communication interference.

Adam Cornelius Buller, 38, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery; serious bodily injury; second degree battery; direct contempt of court; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; criminal trespass.

Derrick Alijah Haley, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Two killed in deadly Jeff Davis crash
Various plastic model vehicles put on display for collectors
Various plastic model vehicles put on display for collectors
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Chennault International Airshow
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at Chennault International Airshow
City of Lake Charles and Mallard Golf Club host kid’s golf camp
City of Lake Charles and Mallard Golf Club host kid’s golf camp