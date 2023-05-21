SWLA Arrest Report - May 20, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 20, 2023.

Jaylee Denise Guidry, 29, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.

Karrah Janey Parker, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Cedrick Jerome Washington, 38, Baytown, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple burglary; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

John Martez Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; child endangerment; domestic abuse aggravated assault; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Jeremy Paul Tommasi, 43, Lake Charles: Communication interference.

Adam Cornelius Buller, 38, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery; serious bodily injury; second degree battery; direct contempt of court; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; criminal trespass.

Derrick Alijah Haley, 19, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

