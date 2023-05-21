50/50 Thursdays
Police investigate several weekend shootings, deaths in Baton Rouge

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police and emergency officials said they responded to several weekend shootings and death incidents in Baton Rouge.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department the first shooting happened on Victoria Drive around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The victim in the Victoria Drive shooting has injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the spokesman added.

According to police, a second shooting happened on Scenic Highway near 78th Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

Officials said the victim in the Scenic Highway was shot in the leg and is stable at this time.

There was also a reported shooting in the area of College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Officials said that incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

The victim in the College Drive shooting has injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, according to BRPD.

Meanwhile, the spokesman with BRPD said police are looking into a death on Avenue J, while a homicide is being investigated on Tuscarora Street. Details about the investigations are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

