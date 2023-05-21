50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Free online tutoring available for students as final exams near

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the school year comes to a close and final exams approach, students who want to get a head start on studying can use Homework Louisiana for free online tutoring and test prep.

Homework Louisiana offers live one-on-one tutoring for kindergarten through College students seven days a week. The skills center is available 24/7, and the Adult Education and Career Center is available from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Spanish and Vietnamese tutoring is available, as well.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet start to the week, staying warm.
Two killed in deadly Jeff Davis crash
SWLA Arrest Report - May 20, 2023
Various plastic model vehicles put on display for collectors
Various plastic model vehicles put on display for collectors