Free online tutoring available for students as final exams near
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the school year comes to a close and final exams approach, students who want to get a head start on studying can use Homework Louisiana for free online tutoring and test prep.
Homework Louisiana offers live one-on-one tutoring for kindergarten through College students seven days a week. The skills center is available 24/7, and the Adult Education and Career Center is available from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Spanish and Vietnamese tutoring is available, as well.
