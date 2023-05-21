FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet start to the week, staying warm.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the next couple days, we’ll get to enjoy mainly dry weather to start the week without a lot of humidity either! A few clouds may hang around early Monday as we start the day, with a low chance of a very stray shower. As we head into the afternoon, we’ll likely see clouds begin to disperse which means we warm back into the 80′s for afternoon highs. Even with the warmer weather, we’re not expecting much in the way of mugginess, so it should be a very nice afternoon and evening! And this pattern won’t change much into Tuesday either.

Sunshine returns by the afternoon Monday, sending highs back into the 80's area wide. (KPLC)

By the middle of the week, we could see appreciable rain chances briefly make a return. An upper-level disturbance will begin to make its’ way into our area by Wednesday evening, with a return of higher moisture levels as well. This could be enough to spark a few scattered showers and storms later in the day. Otherwise, temperatures will remain warm into the mid 80′s.

A disturbance approaches the area Wednesday and could bring a few showers or storms. (KPLC)

After that disturbance passes by, we seem to be headed back to a quiet pattern. High pressure looks to build in from the north by Thursday, which should send rain chances back down. Once that happens, we seem likely at this time to see more warm days without too much humidity closer to next weekend. So if the timing of this holds, we could have nice conditions next weekend, though of course we’ll keep watching this.

Temperatures will stay near average during the week. (KPLC)

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.