City of Lake Charles and Mallard Golf Club host kid’s golf camp

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Devon Distefano
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Partners in Parks Initiative teamed up with the Mallard Golf Club to hold a kid’s golf camp at Grace and Medora Park.

Golf experts put the kids through several stations, teaching them how to properly hold and swing the club and get a feel for the game.

For many of the participants, it was their first time playing golf.

One of the instructors said it’s a great way to get kids exposed to a new sport.

“Not everybody you know has the opportunity to do it and we want to open up Mallard’s Golf Club to all ages and all skill levels so we can try to grow the game of golf the best we can for as long as we can,” instructor Johnathan Jester said.

It was a great learning experience for kids that taught them the fundamentals of golf.

“I just got to learn golf more and get the experience, I learned how to grip a golf club how to swing properly and how to put all different types of things,” participant Kenneth Thomas said.

Kids also had the chance to sign up for a more extensive camp next month or register for Mallard Golf Club’s Junior PGA league.

