SWLA Arrest Report - May 19, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 19, 2023.
Patience Renee Perritt, 31, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; two counts of out of state detainer.
Amanda Dunice McClelland, 40, Lake Charles: Rented or leased motor vehicles obtained by false representation.
Chris Wayne Breaux, 41, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; violations of protective orders.
David Paul Allen, 48, Vinton: Probation violation.
Virginia Shontel Townzen, 43, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Terry Joseph Dronet, 42, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Bryan James Saunders, 47, Houston, Tx: Domestic abuse battery.
Corey Allen Chesson, 32, Lake Charles: 3 counts of contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Rocky Lynn Benoit, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Lindsay Beth Halpin, 46, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; theft less than $1,000.
Nolan Adam Nation, 34, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation; no insurance; possession of alcohol in motor vehicle.
Clarence Weldon Walls, 27, Hammond: Federal detainer.
