50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 19, 2023

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 19, 2023.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 19, 2023.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 19, 2023.

Patience Renee Perritt, 31, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; two counts of out of state detainer.

Amanda Dunice McClelland, 40, Lake Charles: Rented or leased motor vehicles obtained by false representation.

Chris Wayne Breaux, 41, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; violations of protective orders.

David Paul Allen, 48, Vinton: Probation violation.

Virginia Shontel Townzen, 43, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Terry Joseph Dronet, 42, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Bryan James Saunders, 47, Houston, Tx: Domestic abuse battery.

Corey Allen Chesson, 32, Lake Charles: 3 counts of contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rocky Lynn Benoit, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lindsay Beth Halpin, 46, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; theft less than $1,000.

Nolan Adam Nation, 34, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; careless operation; no insurance; possession of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Clarence Weldon Walls, 27, Hammond: Federal detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Chennault Airshow - 4 p.m.
Chennault Airshow - 5 p.m.
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather tomorrow with a few afternoon showers around
Chennault Airshow - 6 p.m.