No. 5 LSU falls to Georgia in Game 3; earns No. 3 seed in SEC Tournament

LSU left fielder Tre' Morgan (18)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU baseball team came up short in trying to sweep Georgia in the final SEC series of the regular season on Saturday, May 20.

The Tigers (42-13, 19-10 SEC) fell 9-5 to the Bulldogs (29-26, 11-19 SEC) in the third game.

LSU will be the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. They will play on Wednesday, May 24, at 9:30 a.m. against the winner of the No. 6 seed South Carolina or against the No. 11 seed Georgia. Those teams have not yet been determined

LSU loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with two outs but Jordan Thompson flied out to center field to end the game.

Javen Coleman (1-2) started on the mound for LSU and took the loss. He allowed four runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two in three innings of work. As a group, the Tiger pitchers gave up 12 hits, walked six batters, and struck out seven.

Tre’ Morgan got LSU on the board first with a two-run homer in the top of the first. Cade Beloso and Tommy White each had solo home runs.

We visited with LSU baseball great Mikie Mahtook to discuss all things about the Tigers and what lies ahead, as the heat and postseason pressure rises.

