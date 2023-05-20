No. 11 LSU handles business taking down Prairie View A&M 12-2 in five innings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU handled business in their opening game of the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday, May 19.

The Tigers (41-15) run-ruled the Lady Panthers (30-19) 12-2 in five innings.

Raelin Chaffin (6-1) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and went five innings, allowing two hits, two runs, while striking out eight and walking six in the win.

The Lady Panthers got the scoring started in the top of the first inning on a B Figueroa solo home run to make it 1-0.

The Tigers would answer in the bottom half of the first inning scoring three runs to take a 3-1 lead.

LSU would add four runs in the second and five more in the third inning.

Taylor Pleasants led the Tigers at the plate going 3-for-3 with three RBI and a double. Ali Newland drove in two runs on her two-run home run in the third.

LSU will face in-state rival UL-Lafayette at noon on Saturday, May 20 at Tiger Park.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.