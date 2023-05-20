Lake Charles woman returns to home of 30 years after Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After spending over two long years displaced by Hurricane Laura, a Lake Charles woman is excited to return to her home of 30 years.

Rose Bias spent most of her time away in a FEMA trailer in Sulphur.

Bias' home was badly damaged in Hurricane Laura. (SBP)

Aside from surviving natural disasters, Bias was also the victim of contractor fraud. She said a contractor disappeared after receiving money from her insurance company, leaving her without any resources to repair her home.

Bias is finally able to return to her 18th Street home, which she has owned since 1993. Her home was repaired by volunteers from recovery organizations SBP, Mennonite Disaster Services, Disaster Aid Ohio and Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders.

SBP threw her a party Friday afternoon to welcome her back home.

“I am so happy, so happy,” Bias said. “Three long years. I kept the faith, though. That’s what brought me through.”

