50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lake Charles woman returns to home of 30 years after Hurricane Laura

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After spending over two long years displaced by Hurricane Laura, a Lake Charles woman is excited to return to her home of 30 years.

Rose Bias spent most of her time away in a FEMA trailer in Sulphur.

Bias' home was badly damaged in Hurricane Laura.
Bias' home was badly damaged in Hurricane Laura.(SBP)

Aside from surviving natural disasters, Bias was also the victim of contractor fraud. She said a contractor disappeared after receiving money from her insurance company, leaving her without any resources to repair her home.

Bias is finally able to return to her 18th Street home, which she has owned since 1993. Her home was repaired by volunteers from recovery organizations SBP, Mennonite Disaster Services, Disaster Aid Ohio and Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders.

SBP threw her a party Friday afternoon to welcome her back home.

“I am so happy, so happy,” Bias said. “Three long years. I kept the faith, though. That’s what brought me through.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
A Sergeant from the Fenton police department and local resident warn the public about their...
SWLA residents warn of scams using artificial intelligence
Survivors, loved ones, volunteers gather for American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
Cancer survivors, loved ones, volunteers gather for Relay for Life
Survivors, loved ones, volunteers gather for American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
Survivors, loved ones, volunteers gather for American Cancer Society's Relay for Life
A Sergeant from the Fenton police department and local resident warn the public about their...
A.I. related crimes