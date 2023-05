Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - An overturned 18-wheeler has closed I-49 Northbound at Pont Des Mouton.

Firefighters are on the scene extinguishing flames coming from the vehicle.

Congestion has reached I-10, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

