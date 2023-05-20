FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler and drier to end the weekend.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we wrap up the weekend, we’ll have slightly less mugginess around and very low chances for rain. The cold front we’ve been tracking will continue to push southward, meaning drier air will start to move in behind it on Sunday. This means we should not have to worry that much about any rain, though a shower or two along or south of I-10 can’t be ruled out as the front will still be close by.

A few more clouds will be around Sunday with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80's. (KPLC)

Otherwise, a few more clouds build in during the afternoon and will cause temperatures to be a few degrees cooler than the past couple afternoons. High temperatures will likely warm into the low-to-mid 80′s. So any outdoor plans Sunday once again looks to be generally ok.

Our pattern remains mainly quiet early next week, as mostly dry weather continues for the next few days. (KPLC)

Our pattern also will not be in a hurry to change, with drier air hanging around at least through the middle of the week. By late Wednesday and Thursday, a disturbance may track close enough to SWLA to try and produce a few showers. Even still, it’s a bit uncertain just how widespread any activity will be. Otherwise, temperatures look to remain in the mid 80′s each day next week, with humidity staying a touch lower than what we have seen the past few days.

- Max Lagano

