Chenault International Airshow’s 10th anniversary takes flight with twilight show

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Chenault International Airshow is celebrating its 10th anniversary since it returned to the skies of Lake Charles. The event took flight this evening with aerobatic thrills from aircraft of all types, sizes and eras.

The show features the world-famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds jet demonstration team. The demonstrations showcase the elite skills pilots possess to glide through the air.

The airshow will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team.

Pilot Kyle Fowler enjoys getting to inspire the youth who come to the show.

“We get to be an ambassador for aviation for a lot of people. Airshows is their first time ever really connecting with aviation in any way. So we get to be that first introduction to young people, to kids that may not have known that there was the opportunity to get into aviation,“ Fowler said.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso even got a chance to take to the skies. He said he enjoyed the experience, but he will spend the rest of the show on the ground.

The airshow continues soaring Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds from the airshow support STEM education in Southwest Louisiana Schools.

