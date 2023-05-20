50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Chenault International Airshow’s 10th anniversary takes flight with twilight show

By Barry Lowin
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Chenault International Airshow is celebrating its 10th anniversary since it returned to the skies of Lake Charles. The event took flight this evening with aerobatic thrills from aircraft of all types, sizes and eras.

The show features the world-famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds jet demonstration team. The demonstrations showcase the elite skills pilots possess to glide through the air.

The airshow will also feature the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team.

Pilot Kyle Fowler enjoys getting to inspire the youth who come to the show.

“We get to be an ambassador for aviation for a lot of people. Airshows is their first time ever really connecting with aviation in any way. So we get to be that first introduction to young people, to kids that may not have known that there was the opportunity to get into aviation,“ Fowler said.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso even got a chance to take to the skies. He said he enjoyed the experience, but he will spend the rest of the show on the ground.

The airshow continues soaring Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds from the airshow support STEM education in Southwest Louisiana Schools.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Touchdown Live
Chennault Airshow - 4 p.m.
Chennault Airshow - 5 p.m.
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather tomorrow with a few afternoon showers around
Chennault Airshow - 6 p.m.