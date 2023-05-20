Cancer survivors, loved ones, volunteers gather for Relay for Life

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Taking on cancer may just be one of the scariest things that can happen to a person, and it’s a journey no one should have to walk alone.

Tonight the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life welcomed locals to the Lake Charles Civic Center to celebrate and support cancer survivors and remember those who have been lost.

The festival-style event stood as hope and positivity for participants, whether they have been diagnosed with cancer, love someone with cancer or just want to support patients and survivors.

Shelby Pellerin walked with her 4-year-old daughter, Riley, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

”This year we had to attend because we had our little survivor with us and we wanted to see what it was all about, and we have enjoyed every second so far,” Pellerin said. “It’s amazing to have people you don’t even know praying and just behind you every step of the way, it’s absolutely amazing.”

She said the event brought her together with other survivors and gave her hope for a bright future with her daughter.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.