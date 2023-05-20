50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

1 person shot by police in Eunice

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eunice, La. (KPLC) - One person is hospitalized after being shot by Eunice police Friday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

It happened on James Place near Perchville Road. The person was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to LSP.

No officers were injured.

LSP is investigating the incident. Anyone with information, pictures or video are asked to call LSP detectives at 337-332-8080 or leave an anonymous tip HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
A Sergeant from the Fenton police department and local resident warn the public about their...
SWLA residents warn of scams using artificial intelligence
Survivors, loved ones, volunteers gather for American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
Cancer survivors, loved ones, volunteers gather for Relay for Life
Survivors, loved ones, volunteers gather for American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
Survivors, loved ones, volunteers gather for American Cancer Society's Relay for Life
A Sergeant from the Fenton police department and local resident warn the public about their...
A.I. related crimes