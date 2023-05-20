1 person shot by police in Eunice

Eunice, La. (KPLC) - One person is hospitalized after being shot by Eunice police Friday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

It happened on James Place near Perchville Road. The person was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to LSP.

No officers were injured.

LSP is investigating the incident. Anyone with information, pictures or video are asked to call LSP detectives at 337-332-8080 or leave an anonymous tip HERE.

