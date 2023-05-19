50/50 Thursdays
Three men arrested in connection to Glenmora homicide

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Rapides Parish, LA (KPLC) - Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests in the deadly Glenmora shooting from Monday night.

Jaiden Holmes, Nicholas Earl Holmes, and Jason D. Walker have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the homicide, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, May 16, around 8:40 p.m., Patrol Deputies and officers with the Glenmora Police responded to a shooting near 13th and Division streets in Glenmora, where they located a man who had been shot. The man was later identified as Derrick Harris, 19, of Glenmora. Initial reports stated an altercation between the suspects and the victim resulted in gunfire. Acadian Air Med transported Harris to a local hospital, and he later succumbed from his injuries.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance with the Oakdale Police Department, were able to develop three individuals as suspects, and they were later arrested.

Jaiden Holmes, 19, of Oakdale, was taken into custody without incident and booked on May 16 into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 2nd degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy. He currently remains in jail, and his bond was set at $1.52 million.

Nicholas Holmes, 20, of Oakdale, was taken into custody without incident and booked on May 17 into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for eights counts of cyberstalking. Today, he was re-arrested on warrants for 2nd degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy. He currently remains in jail, and his bond was set at $1.524 million.

Jason Walker, 18, of Oakdale, was taken into custody without incident earlier today and arrested on the warrants from Rapides. He was booked into the Oakdale City Jail and will be transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 2nd degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and criminal conspiracy.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s detectives said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Det. Jason Hagan or Det. Matt Cross, Criminal Investigations Division at 318-473-6727 , RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

