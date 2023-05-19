50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 18, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 18, 2023.

Brittany Shaniece Jones, 29, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Wilton Jones, 75, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Jo Gradney Jones, 64, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force.

Nathaniel Bryan Jones, 41, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force.

Japheal Jeriod Griffin, 32, DeQuincy: Battery of a dating partner; reckless operation; hit and run driving; attempted second-degree murder; attempted operation of a vehicle with a suspended license.

Joshua Albert Denny, 35, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hannah Lee Brown, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brandon Joseph Vincent, 37, Homeless: Contempt of court (3 charges); remaining on land after being forbidden; possession of synthetic marijuana (4 charges); trespassing; solicitation on a highway (3 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); panhandling (3 charges); trespassing.

Judson Joe Terrell, 44, Fulshear, TX: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more; theft of $25,000 or more; exploration of the infirm; residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more.

Aniyah Nashai Pattum, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Derek Antonio Jones, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kerry Joseph Gray, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer

Latest News

Free Child Seat Check Event
State police hosting free child seat check event
Internet outage
Statewide network outages impact multiple agencies
Afternoon conditions today
First Alert Forecast: More sunny skies today, a few afternoon showers tomorrow.
Combating Carbon after Hurricane Ida
Lawmakers and feds take action to protect Louisianans from home generator carbon monoxide