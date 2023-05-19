SWLA Arrest Report - May 18, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 18, 2023.

Brittany Shaniece Jones, 29, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; battery of a police officer.

Wilton Jones, 75, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Jo Gradney Jones, 64, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force.

Nathaniel Bryan Jones, 41, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force.

Japheal Jeriod Griffin, 32, DeQuincy: Battery of a dating partner; reckless operation; hit and run driving; attempted second-degree murder; attempted operation of a vehicle with a suspended license.

Joshua Albert Denny, 35, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hannah Lee Brown, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brandon Joseph Vincent, 37, Homeless: Contempt of court (3 charges); remaining on land after being forbidden; possession of synthetic marijuana (4 charges); trespassing; solicitation on a highway (3 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); panhandling (3 charges); trespassing.

Judson Joe Terrell, 44, Fulshear, TX: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more; theft of $25,000 or more; exploration of the infirm; residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more.

Aniyah Nashai Pattum, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Derek Antonio Jones, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (2 charges); domestic abuse; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kerry Joseph Gray, 42, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.