Sulphur man accused of multiple vehicle burglaries

Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in which several firearms were reported stolen, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the detectives with the Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit responded to the Sterlington Place subdivision in Carlyss on May 17 after receiving reports that multiple vehicles had been broken into.

Detectives say they reviewed video surveillance of the area and were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a Cadillac SUV. A search warrant was executed on the registered vehicle owner’s residence where detectives say they learned that Shawn R. Slusher, 46, had been in possession of his vehicle at the time the burglaries occurred.

Slusher was later located at a home in the Carlyss area where he was detained and arrested. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following charges:

Burglary (4 counts)

Theft of a firearm (3 counts)

Theft under $1,000

Possession of a Schedule II drug

Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $97,500.

