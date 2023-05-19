50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sulphur man accused of multiple vehicle burglaries

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in which several firearms were reported stolen, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the detectives with the Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit responded to the Sterlington Place subdivision in Carlyss on May 17 after receiving reports that multiple vehicles had been broken into.

Detectives say they reviewed video surveillance of the area and were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle as a Cadillac SUV. A search warrant was executed on the registered vehicle owner’s residence where detectives say they learned that Shawn R. Slusher, 46, had been in possession of his vehicle at the time the burglaries occurred.

Slusher was later located at a home in the Carlyss area where he was detained and arrested. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Burglary (4 counts)
  • Theft of a firearm (3 counts)
  • Theft under $1,000
  • Possession of a Schedule II drug

Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $97,500.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Monroe store clerk cleared of manslaughter charges after killing, shooting robber
Internet outage
Systems coming back online after statewide network outages; OMV closed until Monday
Afternoon conditions today
First Alert Forecast: More sunny skies today, a few afternoon showers tomorrow.
Twighlight Show at the 2019 Chennault International Airshow.
Chennault Airshow begins with tonight’s Twilight Show