50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

State police hosting free child seat check event

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D will provide free passenger safety seat checks on Saturday, May 20.

The event takes place at Lake Charles Toyota located at St. Theodore Catholic Church on 785 Sam Houston Parkway in Moss Bluff from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Child safety seat inspections will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety seat technicians who will assist with proper installation.

Anyone who is unable to attend and would like to have a child safety seat inspected may make an appointment with Louisiana State Police Troop D by calling 337-491-2513.

Support for this event is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and Lake Charles Toyota.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer

Latest News

Internet outage
Statewide network outages impact multiple agencies
SWLA Arrest Report - May 18, 2023
Afternoon conditions today
First Alert Forecast: More sunny skies today, a few afternoon showers tomorrow.
Combating Carbon after Hurricane Ida
Lawmakers and feds take action to protect Louisianans from home generator carbon monoxide