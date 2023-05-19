State police hosting free child seat check event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police Troop D will provide free passenger safety seat checks on Saturday, May 20.

The event takes place at Lake Charles Toyota located at St. Theodore Catholic Church on 785 Sam Houston Parkway in Moss Bluff from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Child safety seat inspections will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety seat technicians who will assist with proper installation.

Anyone who is unable to attend and would like to have a child safety seat inspected may make an appointment with Louisiana State Police Troop D by calling 337-491-2513.

Support for this event is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and Lake Charles Toyota.

