Police Week honors fallen officers in Iowa

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - National police week events continued tonight in Southwest Louisiana. As part of this week, many departments are taking the time to honor their fallen officers.

It was a memorable night in Iowa as members of the community gathered to help honor the service of the police.

And, afterwards, a memorial service for the fallen was held.

“Their brothers in law enforcement that have given the ultimate sacrifice are never, ever forgotten,” said Howard “Keith” Vincent, Iowa Chief of Police. “I know it’s important for victims and family members that have lost their loved ones, you need to let them know that you’re there to support them and you will never, ever forget them and you’re there for them whenever they need.”

