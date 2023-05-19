50/50 Thursdays
Parts still aren’t ready for Grand Lake bridge to reopen

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The necessary parts to reopen the Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge still aren’t ready, officials said.

The bridge was scheduled to open to vehicle traffic on Saturday, but the closure will remain in place to allow for the fabrication of parts necessary for repairs, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The bridge has been closed since a tug and barge collided with it on Sunday, May 14.

Drivers must use the Black Bayou Pontoon Bridge to access the Deatonville and Big Lake areas.

