Organizers of Elton mayoral recall petition ‘just want a fair election’

Elton, La. (KPLC) - After voting irregularities were uncovered in Elton, a petition to recall the mayor was filed with the state. Now, one of the organizers discusses his goal of a fair election.

Two of Mayor Kesia Lemoine’s opponents in the 2022 election, Brandon Kelley and Brandilyn Soileau, filed the recall following a KPLC investigation into voting irregularities in Jeff Davis Parish. They now have 90 days to collect enough signatures to spur a new election.

Lemoine defeated Kelley 211 to 178 in the December runoff following the November primary election in which she had 142 votes, Kelley had 141, Soileau had 80 and Jared “FireCracker” Trahan had 74.

“The only reason I ran was to make sure we had someone in place to ensure everything was going properly and everything was completely transparent with the city council and citizens,” Kelley said.

During the election, Kelley believed it was a clean campaign by all four candidates vying for the seat.

“Everybody seemed to have run a clean campaign. there was no trash talking, bad-mouthing. It was very pleasant,” he said.

One vote separated Kelley and Kesia Lemoine in the primary. A good experience, he said, even though it meant a runoff election in December. As he and Lemoine went head-to-head, it came down to just 33 votes.

“Thinking about it, just kind of felt off,” he said.

He admits no part of the election results felt “off” enough for any intervention on his part. That is, until voter irregularities were discovered, and the registrar began removing some voters from the rolls.

Kelley tells 7News he wants to believe the discrepancies are simple mistakes and not intentional fraud. We’re waiting on the Secretary of State’s Office to make that determination.

“Forget to change addresses, or they keep an address here when they have a primary domicile in another parish, it happens,” he said.

In the meantime, Kelley and others who vied for the mayor’s office said another election should happen.

“We all kind of agreed that if there’s was something in that election that silenced the voices of the citizens, then of course something had to be done about it,” he said.

That effort started with a petition to call Mayor Kesia Lemoine. Kelley says it’s not about her performance or any accusation of wrongdoing.

“This is absolutely not personal about anyone. I mean, she wasn’t the one who cast those votes,” Kelley said.

He said once the registrar in Jeff Davis Parish straightens out discrepancies with voters, a new election should be held. He expects, even encourages, the current mayor to run again.

“Elections are the backbone of our democratic society, and if there is a problem with that it should be fixed. Because if we don’t have a clear and transparent election that is fair and truthful, then it’s not America anymore,” Kelley said.

Organizers now have less than three months to collect signatures from 40 percent of active voters – that’s about 276 signatures. Information on the recall petition can be found on social media.

We reached out to Mayor Lemoine earlier this week about the petition, and she did not comment.

