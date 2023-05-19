50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Looking to protect Louisiana’s seafood industry

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana lawmakers took up two bills aimed at protecting the state’s seafood industry on May 18.

The House approved a proposal that asks the federal government to ban the import of shrimp and crawfish from outside the United States.

That bill now heads to the State Senate.

A second bill asks Louisiana’s health department and the USFDA to expand the testing of imported shrimp products.

It also urges Congress to support laws requiring those products to include labels showing the country of origin.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer

Latest News

Free Child Seat Check Event
State police hosting free child seat check event
Internet outage
Statewide network outages impact multiple agencies
SWLA Arrest Report - May 18, 2023
Afternoon conditions today
First Alert Forecast: More sunny skies today, a few afternoon showers tomorrow.
Combating Carbon after Hurricane Ida
Lawmakers and feds take action to protect Louisianans from home generator carbon monoxide