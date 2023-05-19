Looking to protect Louisiana’s seafood industry

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana lawmakers took up two bills aimed at protecting the state’s seafood industry on May 18.

The House approved a proposal that asks the federal government to ban the import of shrimp and crawfish from outside the United States.

That bill now heads to the State Senate.

A second bill asks Louisiana’s health department and the USFDA to expand the testing of imported shrimp products.

It also urges Congress to support laws requiring those products to include labels showing the country of origin.

