La. State Police warn of scam calls

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Police warns the public of scam calls residents have been receiving from someone claiming to be the police.

Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police, said they have received multiple reports from residents who received a call from a number that looked like the state police. The caller claimed to be an officer and requested personal information over the phone.

The public is urged to be cautious and advised not to give out any personal information to any number claiming to be the police.

