Former Iowa/McNeese defensive back Andre Sam transfers to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Andre Sam played both wide receiver, and defensive back for the Iowa Yellowjackets where he tore it up, and wound up committing to McNeese. Sam, a former KPLC 7 Sports Person of the Week, spent four seasons with the Cowboys, where he appeared in eight games, tallying nine tackles, five interceptions, and a forced fumble, but then transferred to Marshall to play for former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry ahead of the 2022 season.

Sam played one season with the Thundering Herd, going for 53 tackles, and an interception, and following the conclusion of the 2022 season, Sam entered his name into the portal once more after it was announced that Guidry was headed to Tulane to be the Defensive Coordinator for the Green Wave.

Shortly after, Sam announced he would be following Guidry to Tulane, but then Guidry left Tulane to take the same position at Miami, just weeks after taking the Tulane job. With the news that Guidry was leaving Tulane, Sam withdrew his commitment, and once again entered his name back into the transfer portal.

Ultimately, Sam’s decision came down to Guidry, and the Miami Hurricanes, or stay in Louisiana, and become a Tiger at LSU, and on Thursday afternoon, Sam announced he was staying in Louisiana, and committed to LSU.

