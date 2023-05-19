50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather tomorrow with a few afternoon showers around

More warm weather is on tap Saturday, with a few afternoon showers possible.
By Max Lagano
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This warm weather pattern is not going anywhere heading into the weekend. That is even with a “cold” front set to move through the area during the day Saturday. In fact since winds will continue to blow from the north, that means temperatures look likely to reach the upper 80′s and close to 90 in many areas. Thankfully dewpoints stay relatively low, but heat indices may reach the low 90′s once again. So you’ll want to stay hydrated if you plan to be outside.

A warm afternoon is ahead Saturday with a few showers late possible as well.
The other thing we’ll watch for tomorrow is the chance for a few showers or downpours as the front moves through. Any rain activity is still not expected to be widespread at this time. But with the heating in place as well as some better moisture and the front, we could still see a few scattered showers during the afternoon hours. So if you plan to be outside, you may want to keep an eye on the sky during the afternoon much like we do during the summer months. Otherwise, any plans still look ok with plenty of warm weather.

The front moves through Saturday, with drier air filtering in Sunday and early next week.
Even as we head into next week, the pattern still does not look to become too active. Some drier air will filter in behind the front, so rain chances Sunday should not be much of a factor. The only place that may see a stray shower would be near the coast along the Seabreeze. And temperatures will continue to stay warm, in the mid/upper 80′s pretty much each day next week.

- Max Lagano

