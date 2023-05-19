First Alert Forecast: More sunny skies today, a few afternoon showers tomorrow.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calmer weather continues as we start off our weekend, with slightly muggy conditions and lows down into the upper 60′s for most areas. We are already seeing the development of some shallow patchy fog in areas with the return of some moisture today and some impacts to visibility will likely remain until a little after sunrise, although significantly dense fog is not currently expected.

Plenty more sunshine will be on tap today with slightly drier conditions lingering today, although winds shifting to the west have some moisture returning. Very few clouds this afternoon will have temperatures rising to the upper 80′s again with similar conditions to yesterday. The heat index will likely push into the low 90′s in a few places so stay hydrated and have a way to cool off if you will be spending a lot of time outdoors. A stray shower is possible with the daytime heating potentially sparking enough convection in a few places.

Afternoon conditions today (KPLC)

Upper level clouds start moving into our area tonight ahead of a front coming in for Saturday. Rain chances make a small return to our forecast as the front makes it’s way down into our region by late Saturday afternoon. The front is still expected to be on the weaker side, but combined with the daytime heating it should make just enough of a disturbance to create some scattered afternoon showers, and possibly a few storms. Rain is expected to be in short lived showers however, and the potential for activity relaxes into the evening.

A weak front will move through Saturday afternoon, causing a few showers. (KPLC)

The models are in some disagreement as to whether the front will linger over our area or move offshore quickly. In the event it does linger we could see some more afternoon showers for Sunday, but no major rainfall is expected. Once the front passes we should see another round of dry air keeping our morning temperatures more comfortable as we start next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.