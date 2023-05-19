50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Fenton police remember fallen comrades

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT
Fenton, LA (KPLC) - Another police department paid respects to their fellow officers tonight in Fenton.

Shannon Brown not only served the town of Fenton as an officer, but also as a humble and giving member of the community.

We spoke with Fenton police about what this week meant for them, along with Brown’s memory.

“These guys paid the ultimate sacrifice, there’s no doubt about it. You know their families, the agencies that they work for, it means a lot to them to be recognized. Shannon was a great police officer. He defended, protected and served,” said Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn of the Fenton Police Department.

Fenton police tell us they were thankful for the chance to keep Brown’s memory alive.

Black Heritage Gallery exhibits 5 local artists
