Downtown at Sundown kicks off tonight

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles’ free concert series Downtown at Sundown kicks off its first night at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Local and regional musicians will take the stage at the downtown merchant’s parking lot on the corner of Ryan and Broad from 6 to 9 p.m. for the next four Fridays. The event will also feature tabletop art galleries, food booths for downtown restaurants and activities for children.

Performers are a mix of swamp pop, Cajun, zydeco and classic rock artists. The lineup is as follows:

  • May 19 - Gregg Wright
  • May 26 - Mason Trail and Zydeco Rhythm
  • June 2 - Nicki & the People’s Victory
  • June 9 - Opening act Gino Vallecillo, headlined by the Charlie Wayne Band.
(Downtown at Sundown)

The June 2 concert is dedicated to service men and women and the friends and family of the Fort Polk community. June 9 will be “Geaux Blue Friday,” and concert-goers are encouraged to sport their favorite McNeese State University apparel.

Chairs and blankets are welcome. Pets, coolers, smoking/vaping and outside alcohol are not allowed.

All beverage sales will benefit the Literacy Council of SWLA.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Spring Art Walk to return to downtown Lake Charles April 29