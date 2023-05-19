Downtown at Sundown kicks off tonight

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles’ free concert series Downtown at Sundown kicks off its first night at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19.

Local and regional musicians will take the stage at the downtown merchant’s parking lot on the corner of Ryan and Broad from 6 to 9 p.m. for the next four Fridays. The event will also feature tabletop art galleries, food booths for downtown restaurants and activities for children.

Performers are a mix of swamp pop, Cajun, zydeco and classic rock artists. The lineup is as follows:

May 19 - Gregg Wright

May 26 - Mason Trail and Zydeco Rhythm

June 2 - Nicki & the People’s Victory

June 9 - Opening act Gino Vallecillo, headlined by the Charlie Wayne Band.

(Downtown at Sundown)

The June 2 concert is dedicated to service men and women and the friends and family of the Fort Polk community. June 9 will be “Geaux Blue Friday,” and concert-goers are encouraged to sport their favorite McNeese State University apparel.

Chairs and blankets are welcome. Pets, coolers, smoking/vaping and outside alcohol are not allowed.

All beverage sales will benefit the Literacy Council of SWLA.

