Chennault Airshow begins with tonight’s Twilight Show

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Chennault International Airshow begins with tonight’s Twilight Show.

Flight crews have been preparing all week in the skies over Southwest Louisiana.

Tonight’s show offers a unique take as pilots take to the air against the backdrop of the setting sun.

Tickets are available on the Airshow’s website.

Friday

Twilight Show

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

Opening Ceremony: 6:30 p.m.

Flying starts: 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

Gates Open: 10 a.m.

Flying starts: Noon

2015 Chennault International Airshow. (KPLC)

Among the performers for this year’s AirShow are:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

AeroShell Acrobatic Team

U.S. Army Golden Knights

F-18 Demo Team

Kevin Coleman

Randy Ball

Hot Streak Jet Truck

RJ Gritter Airshows

GhostWriter Airshow

GO EZ Aerobatics

Full-Throttle Formations Team

Leland Kracher

C-47 Greatest Generation Aircraft

B-25 Executive Sweet

Precision Exotics

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.