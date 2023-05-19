Chennault Airshow begins with tonight’s Twilight Show

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Chennault International Airshow begins with tonight’s Twilight Show.

Flight crews have been preparing all week in the skies over Southwest Louisiana.

Tonight’s show offers a unique take as pilots take to the air against the backdrop of the setting sun.

Tickets are available on the Airshow’s website.

Friday

Twilight Show

  • Gates Open: 5 p.m.
  • Opening Ceremony: 6:30 p.m.
  • Flying starts: 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday

  • Gates Open: 10 a.m.
  • Flying starts: Noon
2015 Chennault International Airshow.
2015 Chennault International Airshow.(KPLC)

Among the performers for this year’s AirShow are:

  • U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
  • AeroShell Acrobatic Team
  • U.S. Army Golden Knights
  • F-18 Demo Team
  • Kevin Coleman
  • Randy Ball
  • Hot Streak Jet Truck
  • RJ Gritter Airshows
  • GhostWriter Airshow
  • GO EZ Aerobatics
  • Full-Throttle Formations Team
  • Leland Kracher
  • C-47 Greatest Generation Aircraft
  • B-25 Executive Sweet
  • Precision Exotics

