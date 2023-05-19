Chennault Airshow begins with tonight’s Twilight Show
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Chennault International Airshow begins with tonight’s Twilight Show.
Flight crews have been preparing all week in the skies over Southwest Louisiana.
Tonight’s show offers a unique take as pilots take to the air against the backdrop of the setting sun.
Tickets are available on the Airshow’s website.
Friday
Twilight Show
- Gates Open: 5 p.m.
- Opening Ceremony: 6:30 p.m.
- Flying starts: 7 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday
- Gates Open: 10 a.m.
- Flying starts: Noon
Among the performers for this year’s AirShow are:
- U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- AeroShell Acrobatic Team
- U.S. Army Golden Knights
- F-18 Demo Team
- Kevin Coleman
- Randy Ball
- Hot Streak Jet Truck
- RJ Gritter Airshows
- GhostWriter Airshow
- GO EZ Aerobatics
- Full-Throttle Formations Team
- Leland Kracher
- C-47 Greatest Generation Aircraft
- B-25 Executive Sweet
- Precision Exotics
