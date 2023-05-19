Black Heritage Gallery exhibits 5 local artists

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Black Heritage Gallery at Historic City Hall in Lake Charles aims to showcase and nurture African American artists at all stages of their careers. The non-profit gallery is currently exhibiting five local artists.

“We allow artists, African American artists, to come and display their work here on exhibit,” said gallery curator Jeanine Blaney. “We have like six exhibits a year. We have five local artists on display now.”

Those with the gallery said it is important for African American artists to have a place to show their art.

“African Americans don’t have a – they don’t really have a place to display their art,” said Blaney. “They’re not given a chance to display their art, so we like to open up that door for them and have them come and display their art here.”

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has about 40 exhibitions every year. From 2009 to 2019 the Met hosted only eight exhibitions focused on African American Artists. In 2019 at the National Gallery of Art in Washington D.C., there were 986 works by Black artists out of the 153,621 total works.

Many artists that exhibit at the Black Heritage Gallery have had great success.

“A lot of them do, when they come, you know, they have great success and they, you know, one thing happened after another for them,” said Blaney. “So we’re glad to be that vehicle for them, that they can come here and display their arts and get their talents off the ground so that the world can see what they do.”

“When we look at art, it’s really in the eye of the beholder,” said Blaney. Sometimes you know, although the artists may paint it one way, the viewer may see it as another way.”

Five Artist Art Show is composed of Misty Beitel, Titus Bradford, Jeleah Galien, Alma Carrera and Stacy G. Ross. This event is free and open to the public.

Black Heritage Gallery is located at Historic City Hall Arts and Cultural Center on the second floor. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.