Acadian Ambulance honors SWLA paramedic and EMT of the year

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Acadian Ambulance will be honoring outstanding regional Paramedics and EMTs including two that service the Southwest Louisiana region.

Every year, 30 paramedics and EMT finalists are nominated by their peers for having exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are then selected by a company-wide committee.

Both Rebekah White and Toni Wright will be awarded at a celebration on May 2, in Lafayette, LA.

Rebekah White

Rebekah White
Rebekah White(Acadian Ambulance)

White has been with Acadian Ambulance since 2014. Acadian Ambulance says she has a remarkable work ethic and exemplary paramedic skills, and is respected by her peers for her positive attitude and leadership. They say she leads by example and challenges her teammates to always do the right thing.

She is also a field training officer and adjunct instructor at the National EMS Academy Lake Charles campus.

White says, “I am so thankful to have been named as Southwest LA’s Paramedic of the Year. It is truly an honor to have been selected out of all of the other phenomenal candidates. I am appreciative knowing that my coworkers and peers chose me to represent them and our area.”

Toni Wright

Toni Wright
Toni Wright(Acadian Ambulance)

Wright has been with Acadian Ambulance since 2015. Acadian Ambulance says she has established herself as a courteous, compassionate, and professional patient care provider, garnering the respect of the management team, her peers, and the customers whom she serves. They add that her caring attention to detail and her willingness to always “do the right thing” are her strongest attributes.

Wright said, “Being named my region’s EMT of the year is an absolute pleasure. Being an EMT has taught me perseverance, optimism, and most of all, integrity. I believe being in EMS gives me a chance to give back and put a little piece of happiness out into the world. Receiving this honor has made me feel accomplished. My hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed and that means a lot to me. Providing and caring for patients is where I want to be.”

