W.W. Lewis Middle School teacher selected as national STEM scholar

(National Stem Cell Foundation)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A teacher at W.W. Lewis in Sulphur is among ten teachers nationwide who have been selected to participate in the National STEM Scholar Program.

7th grade science teacher Sarah StCyr was selected to attend the program, which is a professional development class held once a year that provides advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) training, national network building and project support for middle school science teachers throughout the United States.

Created in partnership between the National Stem Cell Foundation and The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University (WKU), the National STEM Scholar Program selected ten applicants based solely on their description of a “big idea” Challenge Project they would implement in their classroom if funds were available. Selected projects were chosen for maximum impact in middle school classrooms where research shows lifelong STEM career decisions are being made.

The STEM Scholars will meet and convene on WKU’s campus for a week of advanced STEM training and finalize their projects with inputs from their class colleagues from May 29 through June 2.

“By investing in the influential middle school STEM teacher now, we reach thousands of students in classrooms today and far into the future,” said Dr. Paula Grisanti, CEO of the National Stem Cell Foundation.

