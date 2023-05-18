Beauregard man accused of performing sex acts in front of child; woman faces additional charge

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder woman arrested last week faces additional charges and a DeRidder man has now been arrested - both in connection with allegations of performing sex acts in the presence of a child.

Brandy Michelle Brister, 30, of DeRidder, was arrested on May 8 by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, pornography involving juveniles and aggravated crime against nature. After detectives received more information, she faces another count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Brandy Brister and Roderick Lavergne (Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

Roderick Shane Lavergne, 33, also of DeRidder, was arrested on May 15 on one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Both suspects are held at the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Jail without bond.

