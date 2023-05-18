50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Town of Rosepine holding public meeting for Main St. property owners ahead of reconstruction

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rosepine, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Rosepine is inviting owners of property on Main Street to a public hearing about the reconstruction of the street.

Town officials will discuss the reconstruction process and what property owners should expect.

Officials said they may need to obtain a right-of-way from property owners.

The public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Town Hall, 18846 Johnny B. Hall Memorial Hwy.

Anyone with questions can contact Town Hall at 337-463-8908.

The Town of Rosepine will be holding a public hearing concerning the reconstruction of Main...
(Town of Rosepine)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

Protecting you and your home from lightning
How to protect yourself and your home from lightning strikes
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry next couple of days, next front by Saturday
Concrete in front of courthouse being redone at contractor’s expense
Concrete in front of courthouse being redone at contractor’s expense
More homeowners eligible for Restore Louisiana disaster assistance