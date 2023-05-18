Town of Rosepine holding public meeting for Main St. property owners ahead of reconstruction
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rosepine, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Rosepine is inviting owners of property on Main Street to a public hearing about the reconstruction of the street.
Town officials will discuss the reconstruction process and what property owners should expect.
Officials said they may need to obtain a right-of-way from property owners.
The public hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Town Hall, 18846 Johnny B. Hall Memorial Hwy.
Anyone with questions can contact Town Hall at 337-463-8908.
