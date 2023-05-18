SWLA Arrest Report - May 17, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 17, 2023.

Ryan Christopher Chaddick Sr., 29, Sulphur: Rear registration plate must be illuminated; possession of a Schedule II drug; attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges); no seat belt; no motor vehicle insurance.

Joseph Lee Smith IV, 39, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Stuart Anthony Thibodeaux, 63, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Phillip Breen, 58, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Takeisha Lyndell Breaux, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); failure to obey traffic-control signals; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Casey Allen Simon, 31, Vinton: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shawn Russell Slusher, 46, Sulphur: Burglary; theft of a firearm; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joshua Garon Allen, 21, DeRidder: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Paul Hayes Ozane, 38, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000; theft under $5,000; looting; theft under $25,000; contempt of court (6 charges).

Blane Ray Demeritt Jr., 39, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; property damage under $50,000; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a firearm; contempt of court; domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Hunter Allen Hebert, 24, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Michelle Deanna Anice Chretien, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Anthony Celestine, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; obstruction of justice; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Tyre Jermaine Williams, 48, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; battery.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.