Sulphur seniors enjoy ‘Rockin’ Our Golden Years’ luncheon, remote control car race

By Emma Oertling
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - It was nothing but grease and lightning in Sulphur today at the “Rockin’ Our Golden Years” senior luncheon.

Senior residents took part in a remote control car race, and the losing team received a pie in the face to sweeten the victory for the winners.

They were joined by elected officials and Sulphur police officers.

”It’s our way to give back to the community,” said Chief John Hall. “We spend many days in the office and dealing with interviews and appointments and stuff like that. It’s a chance to come back and just get back to the community and spend time with our citizens.”

