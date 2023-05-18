Statewide network outages impact multiple state agencies

50/50 Thursdays
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple state agencies across Louisiana announced Thursday morning, May 18, that they are experiencing network outages that will impact their services until the problem has been fixed.

According to officials, statewide network outages are being reported to have impacted at least the following agencies: La. Department of Motor Vehicles, La. Department of Children and Family Services, La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and Louisiana Medicaid.

The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services released the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries released the following statement:

No details have been released about what caused the network outage to occur.

