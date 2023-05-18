Over $13 million awarded to Barbe High for hurricane repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fund from FEMA will go towards Calcasieu Parish School Board to make repairs on the Barbe High School campus as a result of Hurricane Laura.

The $12,819,966 aid will fund repairs for 30 facilities on Barbe campus.

The funding is part of a $25.4 million FEMA grant that will benefit Calcasieu, Jefferson and Terrebonne parishes in their disaster recovery.

Roughly $12 million will go to Terrebonne Parish for electrical line repair from Hurricane Ida, and about $1 million will go to Jefferson Parish for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.

