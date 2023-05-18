50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Over $13 million awarded to Barbe High for hurricane repairs

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fund from FEMA will go towards Calcasieu Parish School Board to make repairs on the Barbe High School campus as a result of Hurricane Laura.

The $12,819,966 aid will fund repairs for 30 facilities on Barbe campus.

The funding is part of a $25.4 million FEMA grant that will benefit Calcasieu, Jefferson and Terrebonne parishes in their disaster recovery.

Roughly $12 million will go to Terrebonne Parish for electrical line repair from Hurricane Ida, and about $1 million will go to Jefferson Parish for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer

Latest News

Brandy Brister and Roderick Lavergne
Beauregard man accused of performing sex acts in front of child; woman faces additional charge
Longtime Coushatta Tribe leader Ernest Sickey dies
Desiree Felder
Children walked around with untreated shrapnel wounds; suspect in custody, police say
FOX 29 Morning Show - May 18, 2023 - Pt. II
FOX 29 Morning Show - May 18, 2023 - Pt. II