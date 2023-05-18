Longtime Coushatta Tribe leader Ernest Sickey dies

Elton, La. (KPLC) - Ernest Sickey, a longtime leader in the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana and activist for Indigenous rights in the U.S., has passed away.

Sickey held leadership roles in the tribe for nearly three decades. He was chairman of the tribe from 1973 to 1985.

Under Sickey’s leadership, the Coushatta Tribe became the first to be recognized by Louisiana in 1972 and one of few to be recognized by the Department of the Interior in 1973.

Sickey lobbied the state legislature to create the Office of Indian Affairs and served as the office’s first executive director. He was among the founders of the Louisiana Inter-Tribal Council and Institute for Indian Development.

Ernest Sickey’s son, David Sickey, also served a term as tribal chairman.

