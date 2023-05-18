Jeff Davis highways rededicated to honor fallen officers

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Local law enforcement agencies are observing National Police Week with memorial ceremonies to honor fallen officers. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office hosted three highway rededications Wednesday in the name of officers who have lost their lives.

“All three of them have given up the ultimate sacrifice as being a police officer, and we’re wanting them to not be forgotten,” said Sheriff Ivy Woods.

One of those remembered is Deputy Sheriff Claude Guillory, who died at 63 from complications of COVID-19, presumably contracted on duty.

“My husband was in law enforcement for over 32 years,” said Guillory’s widow, Sandra. “He was very humbled. He loved everybody. He respected everyone. He treated all the people with respect.”

Deputy Sheriff James Michael Phillips died at 45 in a single-car crash while trying to catch up with a speeder.

“It makes you so proud, I mean for somebody that would go that far for you. You know he did it for everybody in this parish. He loved his job,” said Phillips’ friend Linda Seamons.

Jennings Police Patrolman Burton James LeBlanc was shot and killed at age 30 while responding to a 911 call for a medical emergency.

The community these three men served and the loved ones they left behind will indefinitely be reminded of their service when they drive the dedicated roads.

“It’s just going to be here forever. The state legislature dedicates these roads in their names and they’ll never be changed,” Sheriff Woods said.

