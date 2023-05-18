How to protect yourself and your home from lightning strikes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a home in Lake Charles caught fire from a lightning strike last week, it begged the question, how can you protect yourself and your home from the same?

“Lightning is not only dangerous to homes, but it’s also dangerous when you’re outside. It can be a danger to your home when it strikes it without lightning protection, and it can cause a fire,” Lake Charles National Weather Service meteorologist Chanelle Stigger said.

That’s what happened on Calder Street in Lake Charles a week ago. A neighbor’s camera caught the lightning strike that sent the home up in flames.

Fortunately, the family escaped unharmed.

Stigger said the best way to prevent lightning from striking your home is to install a lightning rod.

“When lightning actually hits it, it will redirect. If it’s set up properly and you have it grounded, it will redirect it, and it’s similar if you think of it with a car, when lightning hits the car the surface that metal goes through it and then to the ground,” Stigger said.

When it comes to keeping yourself safe, she said there are a few simple things you can do.

“I would say stay away from windows or anything that would conduct electricity, so if you have chords or something, I wouldn’t be messing with them during a thunderstorm. That could be a hazard to your safety,” Stigger said.

According to the National Weather Service, on average 43 people die from lightning strikes in the United States each year.

