FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying dry for now, scattered showers possible by Saturday

By Max Lagano
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Warm weather is set to continue across Southwest Louisiana, and so will our dry stretch at least for one more day. As we start the day, temperatures will go from the upper 60′s near sunrise to 70′s in the morning. A few areas of patchy fog can’t entirely be ruled out with slightly better moisture in place, though any areas likely would be scattered.

Warm and mostly sunny weather returns again for Friday.
High temperatures on Friday are set to return to the mid and upper 80′s, since plenty of sun will still be around. A few clouds may come close by during the afternoon, but they won’t do much to prevent us from warming and will not produce much rain either, aside from maybe an isolated shower along the sea breeze. So any outdoor plans or get-togethers on Friday look good to go.

The next front begins to move in by Saturday, and could bring some showers along with it.
It won’t be long though before rain enters the forecast again. That will happen on Saturday as we track the next weak cold front. Though the front itself will not be very strong, better moisture returns ahead of it, and that likely will be enough to spark at least a few scattered showers or downpours. At this time, widespread rain looks unlikely. Still, this is something you’ll want to keep in mind if you’re heading to this weekend’s airshow or have any other outdoor activities planned.

Rain chances look highest Saturday, with a leftover shower or two possible Sunday.
There’s also a little bit of uncertainty with just how quickly the front departs. Some models suggest it may not fully do so until Sunday. If that’s the case, a few leftover showers will be possible then. For now, we still have kept rain chances low and any activity likely would be isolated. After the front pushes through, drier air should return and we’ll likely see a quiet pattern next week.

- Max Lagano

