First Alert Forecast: Clear sunny skies today, calm and hot weather approaching the weekend.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a comfortable morning outside in SWLA thanks to a notable difference in the dewpoint that has conditions feeling much less humid today with morning lows starting off in the mid to upper 60′s. Fog development this morning is looking to stay to a minimum again, although radiational fog could get patchy in a few spots around sunrise, no widespread visibility impacts are expected today.

Considerably more comfortable weather is on tap for today compared to the last week as we enter a calmer weather pattern, with the dewpoint having dropped into the low 60′s behind yesterday’s front. This will keep humidity lower today while we have plenty of sunshine, although this does mean temperatures will heat up quite a bit this afternoon with almost no cloud cover, possibly pushing 90°. A few clouds could develop in the afternoon, but coverage will be minimal. Continued northerly winds are very light and won’t impact the temperature by much other than keeping the dewpoint down slightly.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

This evening should stay calm with very little chance of rain. Friday will see similar conditions with a little more clouds as moisture slowly works it’s way back into our area. Come Saturday another weak front is set to cross the area. Models are slightly split between the front moving through quickly and lingering into the start of next week but regardless, rain chances will stay limited and most likely confined to afternoon showers.

Weak weekend front (KPLC)

The passing of that front will usher in another wave of lower dewpoints, maintaining a calmer weather pattern as we move into next week.

