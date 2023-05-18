50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

DeRidder police searching for thieves of $11K in saws

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder police are offering a reward for help finding two suspects they say stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from a local business.

Police said two masked men stole new Stihl chainsaws and concrete saws worth around $11,000 on Thursday, May 11.

Police said the suspects appear to be Black men ages 18 to 30. One is around 6 feet tall with an athletic build, and the other is around 5-foot-8 with an average to thin build.

The suspect vehicle may be a 2017 to 2019 silver or gray Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows. The license plate is covered with a rag in surveillance footage.

The car was seen heading south on Hwy 171, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918. You could receive up to $1,000 cash for a tip leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects, according to DeRidder police.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

DeRidder police searching for thieves who stole $11K in saws
DeRidder police searching for saw thieves
Sulphur seniors enjoy ‘Rockin’ Our Golden Years’ luncheon, remote control car race
Sulphur seniors enjoy ‘Rockin’ Our Golden Years’ luncheon, remote control car race
Fred Wannage says the improperly operated gates are filling his boat slip with sludge.
Fisherman, business owner says Black Bayou water control structures causing problems
Fisherman, business owner says Black Bayou water control structures causing problems
Fisherman, business owner says Black Bayou water control structures causing problems