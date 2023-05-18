DeRidder police searching for thieves of $11K in saws

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder police are offering a reward for help finding two suspects they say stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from a local business.

Police said two masked men stole new Stihl chainsaws and concrete saws worth around $11,000 on Thursday, May 11.

Police said the suspects appear to be Black men ages 18 to 30. One is around 6 feet tall with an athletic build, and the other is around 5-foot-8 with an average to thin build.

The suspect vehicle may be a 2017 to 2019 silver or gray Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows. The license plate is covered with a rag in surveillance footage.

The car was seen heading south on Hwy 171, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918. You could receive up to $1,000 cash for a tip leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects, according to DeRidder police.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.