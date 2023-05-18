50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Deputies honored at awards ceremony

By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Deputies received awards for their service at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony today.

“Deputy of the Year” awards were given to the following deputies for their achievements in 2022 in their respective divisions:

  • Sr. Cpl. Thomas Clophus - Support Services Division
  • Sgt. Melanie Hinton - Investigations Division
  • Cpl. Alex Jones - Enforcement Division
  • Deputy Anthony Brown - Corrections
  • Cpl. Patrick Bordelon - Special Services Division
  • Elizabeth Jackson - Finance
  • Sr. Cpl. Brett Broussard - Logistical Support Division

CPSO also awarded Cpl. Alex Jones with “2022 Deputy of the Year” for the entire Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Anjenette Moore was selected as “Support Employee of the Year.” Bill Hambor earned the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office’s “Volunteer of The Year.” Lastly, Sgt. John Liptak was awarded the “Eric Bellard Pride Award.”

