Deputies honored at awards ceremony

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Deputies received awards for their service at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony today.

“Deputy of the Year” awards were given to the following deputies for their achievements in 2022 in their respective divisions:

Sr. Cpl. Thomas Clophus - Support Services Division

Sgt. Melanie Hinton - Investigations Division

Cpl. Alex Jones - Enforcement Division

Deputy Anthony Brown - Corrections

Cpl. Patrick Bordelon - Special Services Division

Elizabeth Jackson - Finance

Sr. Cpl. Brett Broussard - Logistical Support Division

CPSO also awarded Cpl. Alex Jones with “2022 Deputy of the Year” for the entire Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Anjenette Moore was selected as “Support Employee of the Year.” Bill Hambor earned the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office’s “Volunteer of The Year.” Lastly, Sgt. John Liptak was awarded the “Eric Bellard Pride Award.”

