Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard wins award at Police Week competition in DC

Washington, D.C. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard made their mark this year at a national competition in Washington, D.C.

Honor Guard tributes are a big part of National Police Week. They provide an opportunity for law enforcement organizations to perform ceremonious and patriotic tributes.

It’s been six years since CPSO’s Honor Guard competed in National Police Week’s Honor Guard Competition. The team’s top-notch performance reminded people across the country how to pronounce Calcasieu.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for a department to be, let’s be honest, probably a lot of folks there couldn’t even pronounce Calcasieu, or knew where Calcasieu was, and we kind of just came out of nowhere and there was, everyone was very impressed with the routine that these guys performed,” said CPSO Cmdr. Gene Pittman.

Some law enforcement agencies that compete have full-time Honor Guard teams. CPSO’s team practices in their free time.

“So they give up their own off-duty time, usually to come train, and all of these things take a lot of training and a lot of time away, so it takes a certain amount of dedication,” said Cmdr. Pittman.

Teams are required to perform three different functions and are judged during the competition.

“We had to work on the three different aspects of the competition, which is the inspection, you post colors, which is the flags, and then the actual exhibition,” said CPSO Honor Guard member Lt. Lance Melendy. “So it was a lot, but they put in the work.”

Their countless hours of preparation and training earned them a third-place ranking.

“It’s not just an Honor Guard thing, though,” said Melendy. “I think you don’t realize it maybe ‘til afterward, but I believe it to be a leadership thing because, I mean, it brings a lot of things into focus, you know. Attention to detail, camaraderie, being humble, being able to, you know, take negative criticism and building on that. There’s a lot of positives to it. It’s not just oh, hey, you know, we want to play around in Washington. I think there’s a lot of team-building stuff that’s going to be good for the department in the future too.”

The honor guard team said they could not have done it without the support of the sheriff’s office, and they plan to get their routine laser-sharp for next year’s competition.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.