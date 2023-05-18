APD arrests two juveniles after dog shot and killed by BB gun

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has taken two juveniles into custody after a dog was fatally shot by a BB gun.

APD shared that the juveniles, who are not identified by police due to their age, were arrested after investigators were put on the case earlier this week.

KALB was able to speak with the dog’s owner, Latoya Hamilton, who identified the animal fatally injured by the juveniles as Tucker, a chihuahua who was with Hamilton’s family for 10 years.

Hamilton shared that she returned to her home in the Bocage Subdivision on Sat., May 13 to a pet emergency. Tucker had been found outside by a neighbor, with a small amount of blood.

”When I looked at him initially, it did not look like a wound. I said ‘well I think he’s dehydrated, it’s been very hot out.’ I went and took him to his bowl, but as I picked him up - he was very lethargic, so I was able to pretty much see that we needed to get to the ER,” said Hamilton. “They did an x-ray and it showed that he’d been hit with what looked like a BB.”

Tucker was set to undergo emergency surgery, but he passed away before the operation.

Owner Latoya Hamilton identified the animal that died as her dog, Tucker (Latoya Hamilton)

The two juveniles arrested are both facing charges of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

It’s also been rumored that the incident was connected to a “prank” with local high school students. The Rapides Parish School Board released this statement regarding the incident:

“The incident that took place is not a school-related incident, as it did not occur during school hours nor did it occur on board property. It occurred on the weekend on private/public property. Therefore, no action will be taken at this time.”

APD added that this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about the incident should contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559.

