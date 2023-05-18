50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Amid decline of abortion rights, some young women are choosing sterilization

Source: CNN/TIKTOK/KARA NEILS/DAN MARIETTI/MARIAH MARSH/UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT/NORTHERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS/GETTY IMAGES/GOOGLE MAPS
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - At least one doctor is saying she is seeing more women opting for sterilization in this post-Roe v. Wade world.

Kara Neils, 25 years old, opted six months ago to be sterilized.

Dani Marietti, also 25, had a picnic to celebrate her sterilization last July, complete with commemorative cookies.

Mariah Marsh had her tubes tied as a 28th birthday present to herself in January.

All three have known for a long time they didn’t want children, and after Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, they got sterilized.

“I knew that the only way I could really protect myself is to go ahead and get the surgery,” Marsh said.

She, an admissions officer at Indiana University, has a neuromuscular disease that can make pregnancy risky.

Marsh said the ongoing legal battle over mifepristone makes her even more grateful she got sterilized.

The legal challenge to this drug, one of two used in medication abortion, could bar its use for abortion nationwide in the future.

“It does make me happy that I made the decision that I made because it validates my thought process, which was, they’re just going to come for any access to care that a woman can make on her own,” Marsh said.

Dr. Leah Tatum, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Austin, Texas, says she hears this frequently from patients.

“Their concerns are, what if medical abortions are no longer accessible? What if their reproductive rights are restricted even further?” Tatum said.

She said as judges have been chipping away at abortion rights, “I have definitely seen an increase in the request for sterilization,” Tatum said. “I see about three times the consults for sterilization as I used to.”

Women are securing their choice as some options for choosing a life without children are being taken away.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer

Latest News

Christiane Amanpour participates in the "Amanpour & Co." panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour...
CNN’s Amanpour criticizes network’s decision to hold Trump town hall
Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, as they wait...
8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Texas as agency struggles with overcrowding
FILE - Cut stacks of $100 bills make their way down the line at the Bureau of Engraving and...
Debt ceiling negotiators rushing for weekend deal, but much work remains
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court avoids ruling on law shielding internet companies from being sued for what users post
Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a body in connection to the...
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago